No, I’m Not Done At Leeds United Yet, Out-of-favour Whites Star Insists

Marcus Antonsson says he is not yet prepared to give up on his Leeds United adventure, despite a number of Swedish clubs circling and him having been an unused substitute in the club's last two friendlies.



Clubs in Sweden have noted that Antonsson has struggled to play on a regular basis at Elland Road and are actively eyeing taking him back to his homeland before the country's transfer window closes on 11th August.











Leeds have added to their attacking options this summer, bringing in striker Caleb Ekuban and forward Ezgjan Alioski, which could spell further bad news for Antonsson, who already had Chris Wood ahead of him in the pecking order.



But the Swede does not feel he is done at Elland Road yet, even though he got no game time in friendlies against Borussia Monchengladbach and Eibar.





"I do not want to close any doors, but the plan has always been that I will not go home now", the striker told Fotbollskanalen .

"I feel I have much more to give out here.



"There is quite a lot of interest since I had to sit on the bench and it's quite natural because I was the top scorer in Sweden when I left and I did quite well", Antonsson continued.



"But there has been nothing more than that. I have had my full focus on Leeds and doing as well as I possibly can to increase my chances of playing."



Leeds are now heading home from their Austrian pre-season training camp and as the new season looms next month, time is running out for Antonsson to win over new head coach Thomas Christiansen.



The Swede will want a chance to impress this weekend against Oxford United at Elland Road.

