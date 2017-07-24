Pedro Caixinha Tells Rangers Star To Be His Representative On The Pitch

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is clear that he wants experienced defender Bruno Alves to be his representative on the pitch and feels his countryman will carry out the role with ease.



Caixinha tempted the former FC Porto centre-back to Ibrox from Italian club Cagliari earlier this summer in what was seen as a coup.











Alves is expected to be a key man for Caixinha and the Portuguese tactician makes no bones about the fact that the defender is set to be his representative on the pitch.



"Just his presence makes all the guys understand what is going on", Caixinha told Rangers TV, praising Alves.





" In just a small conversation, a one v one situation, everybody understands", the Gers boss continued.

"So that’s the type of leadership Bruno has, more by his presence, and you ask me if I want more from him, I want a little bit more communication and also coaching from the back because he is seeing all the game.



"I really want Bruno to represent me on the pitch, definitely.



"That’s one situation that I’ve been talking with him about and he’s going to do it very easily", Caixinha added.



Alves was in action for Rangers at the weekend as he helped the Gers to a 1-1 friendly draw against Marseille at Ibrox.



The Portugal defender was kept on the pitch for 57 minutes against the French giants before Caixinha replaced him.



He will be looking for another run-out at Hillsbrough when Rangers face Sheffield Wednesday in another friendly test.

