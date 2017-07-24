XRegister
24/07/2017 - 21:17 BST

Sampdoria Hold Talks Over Signing Crystal Palace and Watford Target

 




Sampdoria have opened talks with Inter over signing Davide Santon, who has been linked with Premier League pair Crystal Palace and Watford.

Inter are ready to offload the full-back this summer and a number of clubs are considering rolling out the red carpet.




According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Sampdoria have held a meeting with Inter, in which a switch for Santon was discussed.

It is unclear whether any progress was made on a move which would take Santon to the Serie A club.
 


The former Newcastle United defender featured under new Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer last season at Inter, but his game time dropped after the Dutchman was sacked.

It remains to be seen if De Boer will look to take Santon to Selhurst Park, but the full-back has also been linked with another Premier League side in the shape of Watford.

Now 26 years old, Santon is into the final 12 months of his contract at the San Siro.
 