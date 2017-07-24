Tottenham Set Erik Lamela Asking Price, Inter Trying To Knock Spurs Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have slapped an asking price of €18m on winger Erik Lamela, but Inter are trying to negotiate the figure downwards.



Lamela is claimed to be keen to head back to Italy this summer and Tottenham are ready to let the former Roma man depart for the right price, which they have judged to be at €18m.











According to Italian outlet FCInterNews, Inter are trying to push Tottenham down to €15m and at that price they would push to try and close the deal, taking Lamela to the San Siro.



Former Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini, now at Inter, is playing a key role in the negotiations and Lamela is claimed to want the move.





Lamela has endured a frustrating last 12 months at Tottenham, which have seen him struggle with injury issues, and is ready to relaunch his career in the familiar environment of Serie A.

Inter believe they will soon need wingers as Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic are wanted men.



Manchester United are working hard to try to sign Perisic from Inter, while Candreva has been linked with English champions Chelsea.



Tottenham signed Lamela from Roma in 2013 for an initial €30m.

