We’re Taking Thousands of Fans – Rangers Star Relishing Sheffield Wednesday Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Graham Dorrans expects Gers fans to travel in their numbers next weekend for a friendly at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday.



Dorrans made his Ibrox debut on Saturday for Rangers in a friendly against Marseille, which finished 1-1, as the Gers ramp up their preparations for the forthcoming campaign.











Another test is now on the horizon in the shape of English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and Dorrans expects a difficult game for Pedro Caixinha's men.



The midfielder is also relishing Rangers being well supported as he expects thousands of fans to head to Sheffield.





" We’re taking thousands of fans to Sheffield next week which will be great, and that will be a tough test for us again", he told his club's official site.

"We have a closed-door friendly before that so it will be good to get the minutes in and hopefully we will be ready to go for the first game of the season", Dorrans added.



Rangers start their Premiership campaign by heading to Fir Park to play Motherwell on Sunday 6th August, before their first home game arrives the following week, with Neil Lennon's Hibernian providing the opposition.



The first Old Firm clash of the season will take place at Ibrox on 23rd September.

