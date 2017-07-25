AC Milan Make Chelsea Star Top Priority Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Diego Costa has become the top priority for AC Milan as they look to bring in a big name striker this summer.



The 28-year-old striker is set to leave Chelsea this summer after falling out with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and both parties are clear about a parting of ways.











Costa wants to return to Atletico Madrid and the Spanish giants are also interested, but they are yet to open negotiations with Chelsea over signing him.



The Spain international has already rebuffed overtures from Inter, but he could court more Italian interest in the coming days as AC Milan are keen to sign him this summer.





And according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the striker has climbed to the top of AC Milan’s wishlist of strikers as the club have been facing frustration in other pursuits.

Dortmund’s Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Torino’s Andrea Belotti remain targets, but AC Milan have struggled to negotiate fees for the duo and the Chelsea striker has become their top priority.



However, the Rossoneri have a job on their hands in order to convince Costa as the player is intent on reuniting with Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid – even if it means missing the first half of next season due to a transfer ban on Los Colchoneros.



It remains to be seen whether AC Milan can lure the Spaniard to Italy as part of an ambitious project, which has seen them become the highest spenders in Serie A this summer.

