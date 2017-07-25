Barcelona To Press Accelerator On Philippe Coutinho Deal After Agreeing Terms With Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, meaning the Catalan giants must now just thrash out a fee with Liverpool.



Barcelona want Coutinho at the Camp Nou and are convinced the player is ready to move as soon as Liverpool accept a bid.











The groundwork has been put in place and, according to RAC1, Barcelona have agreed terms with Coutinho, smoothing the way towards a transfer.



Barcelona will now try to reach an agreement with Liverpool and the Spanish giants already have a representative in England, who is expected to now press the accelerator on the deal.





Liverpool do not want to sell Coutinho, but Barcelona are hoping they can break down the Premier League club's resistence, especially as the Brazilian is keen to make the move.