Chelsea Target Opens Door For Inter Switch

Lazio forward Keita Balde, who has been linked with Chelsea and Juventus, is open to a move to Inter.



Keita has less than 12 months to run on his contract at Lazio and on the back of his 16 Serie A goals last season is attracting serious attention.











The Senegalese has been linked with Chelsea, while Italian champions Juventus have been working on a potential deal, though are unwilling to meet Lazio president Claudio Lotitio's asking price of €30m.



Inter are also keen and, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Keita has indicated he would be happy to join the Nerazzurri.





Given Keita is open to the move to the San Siro, Inter are likely to step up on their interest soon.