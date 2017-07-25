XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2017 - 21:14 BST

Chelsea Target Opens Door For Inter Switch

 




Lazio forward Keita Balde, who has been linked with Chelsea and Juventus, is open to a move to Inter.

Keita has less than 12 months to run on his contract at Lazio and on the back of his 16 Serie A goals last season is attracting serious attention.




The Senegalese has been linked with Chelsea, while Italian champions Juventus have been working on a potential deal, though are unwilling to meet Lazio president Claudio Lotitio's asking price of €30m.

Inter are also keen and, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Keita has indicated he would be happy to join the Nerazzurri.
 


Given Keita is open to the move to the San Siro, Inter are likely to step up on their interest soon.  

It is unclear though if Inter are willing to approach the €30m asking price Lotito has slapped on Keita's head.

The forward's contract in Rome is ticking down and clubs may feel such a sum is excessive.

Lotito has also not yet given up hope of Keita signing a new deal.
 