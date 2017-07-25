XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/07/2017 - 14:31 BST

Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham Boosted As Roma Bow Out of Race For Target

 




Roma have withdrawn from the race to sign Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi, who has also been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham.

The forward has been deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona this summer and he is free to talk to clubs about a transfer away from the Nou Camp.




The 21-year-old has been attracting attention from clubs in Europe including Zenit Saint Petersburg and even Roma were interested in signing him until recently.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Roma sporting director Monchi tried to initiate talks with Barcelona over a deal for Munir but balked at the financial demands of the Catalan giants.
 


Roma are not willing to get into a bidding war for Munir and have retreated from the chase to sign the talented young forward from Barcelona this summer.  

However, Barcelona are confident of selling him at a good price in the next month or so as there is considerable Premier League interest in the 21-year-old Spain international.

West Ham, Southampton and Crystal Palace have all been linked with a move for the player this summer and are believed to be keen to table bids for him in the coming days.
 