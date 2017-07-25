Euro U21 Winner Attracting Interest From Tottenham Hotspur

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are showing concrete interest in Hoffenheim full-back Jeremy Toljan, who won the European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer.



Spurs are in the market for full-backs this window as Mauricio Pochettino looks to have more options up his sleeve for next season.











And according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Hoffenheim left-back Toljan has emerged as a target for the north London club during the summer transfer window.



The Germany Under-21 international joined Hoffenheim’s academy from Stuttgart in 2011 and has been making progress since breaking into the first team.





His performances in Germany have led to interest from several clubs, including Serie A giants Napoli and Roma, who are keen to take him to Italy this summer.

But Tottenham are the ones who have shown concrete interest in Toljan and are considering taking him to White Hart Lane this summer to strengthen their squad.



Toljan, who has a contract until the end of next season with Hoffenheim, has made 59 senior appearances for the club thus far.



A German youth international, he has also earned 17 caps for Germany Under-21s and helped the side win the European Under-21 Championship this summer.

