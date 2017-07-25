XRegister
25/07/2017 - 12:20 BST

I Know PSG Working On Neymar Deal, French Club’s New Arrival Says

 




Paris Saint-Germain new boy Yuri Berchiche admits that the club are indeed trying to sign Barcelona and Brazil superstar Neymar this summer.

PSG are trying to pull off one of the most shocking transfers of recent times by snaring Neymar away from Barcelona during the transfer window and shaking the foundations of the market.




The Parisians are considering triggering his €222m release clause, which will shatter the €104m world record fee Manchester United paid to get Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

The French side are still weighing up the pros and cons of paying such a huge amount for the 25-year-old but Berchiche has confirmed that the club are indeed are interested.
 


The full-back, who joined PSG this summer from Real Sociedad, admits Neymar would be a great addition to the squad at the Parc des Princes.  

Berchiche told L’Equipe: “The club are working on his arrival.

“I don’t know much more, but it is certain that if Neymar joins us it will be a good thing as he is a top class player.”

Neymar’s entourage have already agreed the terms of a contract but there are suggestions that his Barcelona team-mates, including Lionel Messi, are trying to convince him to stay.
 