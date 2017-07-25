I’m Still Looking – Brendan Rodgers Provides Celtic Transfer Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Celtic are still looking for new faces this summer, but has insisted that he will only make further signings if he is convinced that the players will add real quality to the squad.



Celtic won the domestic treble last season and went the entire domestic campaign unbeaten, but the club are looking to progress in the Champions League this season.











Three new faces in Kundai Benyu, Oliver Ntcham and Jonny Hayes have joined Rodgers’ treble winning squad and the Celtic manager admits that he is looking for more new players.



However, he admits that it is important that Celtic don’t sign anyone for the sake of adding fresh faces as they must add real quality, which can help take the club forward.





Rodgers said in a press conference when asked about his transfer plans: "If we bring in any more then, they've got to be of real quality to support us going forward.

“We are still looking.”



Celtic are also looking to hold on to their key players and are keen to see Moussa Dembele stay despite interest from clubs such as West Ham and Marseille.

