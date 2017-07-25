XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2017 - 15:17 BST

I’m Still Looking – Brendan Rodgers Provides Celtic Transfer Update

 




Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Celtic are still looking for new faces this summer, but has insisted that he will only make further signings if he is convinced that the players will add real quality to the squad.

Celtic won the domestic treble last season and went the entire domestic campaign unbeaten, but the club are looking to progress in the Champions League this season.




Three new faces in Kundai Benyu, Oliver Ntcham and Jonny Hayes have joined Rodgers’ treble winning squad and the Celtic manager admits that he is looking for more new players.

However, he admits that it is important that Celtic don’t sign anyone for the sake of adding fresh faces as they must add real quality, which can help take the club forward.
 


Rodgers said in a press conference when asked about his transfer plans: "If we bring in any more then, they've got to be of real quality to support us going forward.  

“We are still looking.”

Celtic are also looking to hold on to their key players and are keen to see Moussa Dembele stay despite interest from clubs such as West Ham and Marseille.
 