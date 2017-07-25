It’s Not Good For Focus – Bristol City Boss On Bid Speculation For Leeds United Linked Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has blasted suggestions that bids have come in for defenders Joe Bryan and Aden Flint, with both having been linked with Leeds United, and claims speculation is not good for the pair's focus.



Johnson fielded Flint in a 3-0 friendly win against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night as the Robins continue their preparations for the new Championship season.











The centre-back has been the subject of especially strong suggestions he could be Leeds bound, but Johnson insists Bristol City have received no bids and blamed the speculation on agents trying to create demand for their clients and the media.



Johnson told his club's official site, when asked about Flint and Bryan: "We haven’t had any bids.





" Sometimes it’s agents trying to create a market and sometimes it’s clickbait headlines trying to generate advertising money", the Robins boss continued.