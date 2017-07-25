Juventus Receive Signal Emre Can Won’t Sign New Liverpool Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has assured Juventus that he is not going to sign a new contract with the Reds as the Bianconeri prepare to accelerate their efforts to sign him this week.



The 23-year-old midfielder has a contract until the end of next season with Liverpool and despite talk of a new deal, he is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms.











Liverpool could lose the midfielder this summer as Juventus are prepared to push hard to snare him away from Anfield as part of their transfer plans.



And the Italian champions seem to have received the green signal from the player’s camp to make their move as according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the player has told Juventus that he is not going to sign a new deal with Liverpool.





Juventus were looking for a nod of approval from the player before opening talks with Liverpool and Can seems to have paved the way for them to make their opening salvo.

It has been claimed that a bid from Juventus is imminent in the next 48 hours and the Italian champions are preparing to place an offer in the region of €30m to €35m on Liverpool’s table.



The proposed offer is close to the amount Liverpool are said to be demanding before agreeing to sell the Germany international this summer.



And the Bianconeri are looking to close out a deal for Can as soon as possible and take him to Turin, where he is expected to sign a five-year contract with Juventus.

