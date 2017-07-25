XRegister
06 October 2016

25/07/2017 - 13:14 BST

Leeds United Interest In Bristol City Defender Denied

 




Leeds United are not interested in signing Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint during the summer transfer window, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 28-year-old defender has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, with suggestions that the Whites are looking at him as a possible partner for Pontus Jansson.




However, there have been no concrete moves from Leeds for Flint and Bristol City are yet to receive a single bid for the Englishman this summer.

And the Championship side are yet to show any sign that they are going to lose the defender, with Lee Johnson insisting that Flint will feature in a friendly against Cheltenham Town today.
 


It has been claimed that Flint is not on Leeds’ radar at the moment and the club are not interested in snaring the defender away from Bristol City this summer.  

A bid of around £4m to £5m could do the trick for Leeds, but it seems the club are looking at other options at the moment.

The Yorkshire giants are interested in signing another centre-back this summer but it seems Flint is not one of the players they are looking at.

He has a contract until 2020 with Bristol City.
 