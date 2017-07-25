XRegister
25/07/2017 - 17:17 BST

Leeds United Star To Take In Brother’s Friendly Clash Tonight

 




Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira will be at non-league outfit Tadcaster United this evening to watch his brother Romario Vieira in action.

Taddy are playing host to Leeds United's Under-23 side at the i2i Stadium and Ronaldo's brother Romario is expected to be in action for the young Whites.




Ronaldo, who made a big splash in the Championship with Leeds last term, will watch his brother in action from the stands.

The match will also see new Leeds Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan in the dugout as he settles into his new role at Elland Road.
 


Corberan has landed at Leeds following a spell managing in the Cypriot top flight and has already led the Under-23s for the first time, with a friendly against Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.  

The Spaniard has replaced Jason Blunt in the role after the youth coach left to take on an academy project at a non-league club in Cornwall.

Tadcaster will present a tough test for Leeds Under-23s and were in action themselves on Saturday against Spennymoor Park.
 