Leeds United Star To Take In Brother’s Friendly Clash Tonight

Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira will be at non-league outfit Tadcaster United this evening to watch his brother Romario Vieira in action.



Taddy are playing host to Leeds United's Under-23 side at the i2i Stadium and Ronaldo's brother Romario is expected to be in action for the young Whites.











Ronaldo, who made a big splash in the Championship with Leeds last term, will watch his brother in action from the stands.



The match will also see new Leeds Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan in the dugout as he settles into his new role at Elland Road.





Corberan has landed at Leeds following a spell managing in the Cypriot top flight and has already led the Under-23s for the first time, with a friendly against Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

The Spaniard has replaced Jason Blunt in the role after the youth coach left to take on an academy project at a non-league club in Cornwall.



Tadcaster will present a tough test for Leeds Under-23s and were in action themselves on Saturday against Spennymoor Park.

