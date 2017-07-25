XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

25/07/2017 - 15:57 BST

Leeds United To Bank Up To £7m For Charlie Taylor

 




Leeds United are to bank between £6m and £7m for left-back Charlie Taylor after agreeing a fee with Burnley for the 23-year-old.

Taylor opted to leave Leeds earlier this summer following the expiry of his contract at the Elland Road club and subsequently joined Burnley on a four-year deal.




The matter was set to go to a tribunal as the two clubs had not agreed a fee, but that changed on Tuesday.

According to BBC Radio Leeds, a deal worth between £6m and £7m has been thrashed out between the two clubs, meaning an influx of funds for Leeds.
 


The Whites are still in the market to make signings this summer and the money received from selling Taylor could boost their available funds.  

Taylor knocked back attempts by Leeds to convince him to sign a new contract last season as he had his heart set on Premier League football.

The defender departed with a sour taste in the mouths of fans though after he refused to play in Leeds' final game of the season.
 