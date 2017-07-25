XRegister
06 October 2016

25/07/2017 - 21:03 BST

Lucas Perez Has Lost Value, Offer Is Fair – Agent On La Liga Proposal For Arsenal Striker

 




Deportivo La Coruna have put in an offer of €9m for wantaway Arsenal striker Lucas Perez and the player's agent believes it is a fair proposal.

Arsenal paid €21m just 12 months ago to take Perez from Deportivo to the Emirates Stadium, but he has had a frustrating year in England with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger regularly preferring other options.




Perez is keen to leave and Deportivo are doing all they can to re-sign the striker.

Agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle is working on a potential deal and feels the €9m offer which Deportivo have put on the table is a fair one as it corresponds to the amount Sevilla have paid Manchester City for Nolito, while his client has lost value due to not playing.
 


"The amount is close to what was paid for Nolito on the part of Sevilla", Lovelle said on Radio Marca 

"Arsenal paid €21m a year ago.

"Four years of contract, that is, €5m annual amortization, approximately.

"As a player loses value if he does not play, I think he would be worth as much as Nolito for Sevilla", the agent added.

Deportivo have already had one offer for Perez turned down by Arsenal this summer and are now waiting to see if their second proposal meets with success.

Perez joined Deportivo, initially on loan, from Greek side PAOK in 2014 and later made his move to the Spanish club permanent.
 