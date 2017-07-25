Monaco Deny Any Agreement With Real Madrid Over Kylian Mbappe

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have denied reaching any agreement to sell Arsenal and Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.



The 18-year-old striker is the hottest young talent in world football at the moment, with some of the biggest clubs of European football chasing his signature.











Real Madrid have been confident about signing the youngster all summer due to the player’s reported dream of playing for the European champions next season.



And according to reports in Spain this morning there were suggestions that Real Madrid have agreed a deal in principle worth €180m with Monaco for the signature of the young Frenchman.





However, Monaco have strongly denied the speculation and according to French sports daily Nice-Matin, the Ligue 1 champions have rubbished such reports.

Monaco are confident of holding on to Mbappe and have threatened to take action against clubs who have tried to tap him up this summer without asking their permission to speak to him.



PSG and Manchester City have spoken with the player’s entourage about a summer switch and even Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the young French star.



But Arsene Wenger recently insisted that Mbappe will continue at Monaco next season.

