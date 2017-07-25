Nottingham Forest Close To Snapping Up Premier League Defender

Nottingham Forest are close to snapping up Tendayi Darikwa from Premier League outfit Burnley.
Forest boss Mark Warburton is in the market to make additions to his squad and the former Rangers manager has focused in on the Nottingham-born full-back.
According to the Nottingham Post, a deal to take Darikwa to the City Ground is close.
The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at Chesterfield and made an impact with the Spireites before being signed by Burnley.
He penned a three-year deal with Sean Dyche's men in the summer of 2015, meaning he now has less than 12 months left to run on his contract at Turf Moor.
Darikwa made just five appearances in all competitions for the Clarets last term as he endured a frustrating season on the fringes of Dyche's thinking.
Now the defender, who can also operate as a winger, is set to drop back down to the Championship with Nottingham Forest.