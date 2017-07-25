XRegister
06 October 2016

25/07/2017 - 14:19 BST

PHOTO: Leeds United New Boy Samu Saiz Issues Vow

 




Leeds United new boy Samu Saiz has expressed his determination to continue to improve as a player.

The Whites beat off competition from several La Liga clubs to snap up Saiz from Spanish second tier side Huesca, paying a fee of €3.5m to do the deal.




Hopes are high that the attacker can settle quickly at Elland Road, but Saiz does not simply want to repeat his fine form of last term, he wants to improve on it.

The Spaniard took to Twitter to post a photograph of himself in action in Leeds' 4-2 friendly defeat against Eibar.
 


And he wrote: "Every day is a new opportunity to improve."

Whites fans are likely to get their first look at Saiz at Elland Road this coming weekend when Leeds play host to Oxford United, now managed by the Yorkshire club's assistant boss last season, Pep Clotet.

Leeds arrived back from their pre-season trip to Austria on Monday, having played three friendlies in the country, a 3-0 defeat against Bursaspor, a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach and a 4-2 loss against Eibar.
 