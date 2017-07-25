PSG In Talks With Agent of Arsenal and Liverpool Linked Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have touched base with the representatives of FC Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira, who has also been attracting attention from Arsenal and Liverpool.



With their pursuit of Fabinho not going anywhere at the moment, PSG have turned their attention towards other targets and Pereira has emerged as a viable option.











The midfielder has been in impressive form over the last two seasons at Porto and signed a new five-year contract with the Portuguese giants in January.



PSG have been keeping tabs on his situation over recent months, but they could face competition from other clubs such as Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool, who have been scouting the midfielder.





The negotiations are expected to be tough as he has a release clause worth €60m and Porto are keen to maximise their profit if they agree to sell the 25-year-old this summer.

However, PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has gone to work to convince the player about a move and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he has been speaking with the midfielder’s representatives regularly.



The Parisians are confident that they would be able to convince Porto to sell Pereira at a negotiated price rather than pay his full release clause this summer.



The midfielder is also a full Portugal international and has 21 caps to his name.

