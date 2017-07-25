Roma Identify Alternative To Riyad Mahrez In Event Leicester Won’t Play Lower Fee Ball

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech has emerged as an alternative target to Riyad Mahrez for Roma this summer.



Roma have been pushing to sign Mahrez from Leicester, but have been struggling to negotiate a fee with the Foxes, who are demanding a big fee for their talismanic winger.











Leicester have already rejected a bid from the Giallorossi and their financial demands have forced Roma to look for other options in the market this summer.



And according to Italian daily Leggo, Ajax winger Ziyech has emerged as a viable alternative to Mahrez for Roma this summer as they look to add an attacking threat on their flanks.





The 24-year-old winger played a key role in helping Ajax to reach the Europa League final last season and scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions.

A younger alternative to Mahrez, Roma are seriously considering the option of the Ajax winger as they are finding it hard to convince Leicester to water down their demands.



The Leicester winger remains their top target but Roma are prepared to move away from the negotiations and look to sign Ziyech if Leicester look to continue to frustrate the Serie A giants.



Roma need to replace Mohamed Salah, who they sold to Liverpool earlier this summer.

