XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/07/2017 - 20:26 BST

Three Premier League Clubs Join Race For Leeds United Target

 




Leeds United linked striker Ashley Fletcher has interest from no fewer than three Premier League sides, meaning if the Whites do choose to move for the West Ham man they face a battle.

Fletcher was wanted by Leeds last summer before he joined West Ham from Manchester United and this summer has again been linked with being of interest at Elland Road.




It has been claimed in some quarters that Fletcher's wage demands could prove too rich for Leeds, but the Whites have just bagged between £6m and £7m from Burnley for Charlie Taylor.

Fletcher is a man in demand and, according to Sky Sports News HQ, Brighton, Huddersfield and Watford are all keen on the striker.
 


He also has a host of Championship clubs keeping a close watch on his situation at the London Stadium.  

Fletcher struggled for game time under Slaven Bilic at West Ham last season and his situation could now be worse following the Hammers' signing of Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen.

The striker made 16 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last term, but the vast majority were from the bench.
 