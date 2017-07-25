Three Premier League Clubs Join Race For Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United linked striker Ashley Fletcher has interest from no fewer than three Premier League sides, meaning if the Whites do choose to move for the West Ham man they face a battle.



Fletcher was wanted by Leeds last summer before he joined West Ham from Manchester United and this summer has again been linked with being of interest at Elland Road.











It has been claimed in some quarters that Fletcher's wage demands could prove too rich for Leeds, but the Whites have just bagged between £6m and £7m from Burnley for Charlie Taylor.



Fletcher is a man in demand and, according to Sky Sports News HQ, Brighton, Huddersfield and Watford are all keen on the striker.





He also has a host of Championship clubs keeping a close watch on his situation at the London Stadium.

Fletcher struggled for game time under Slaven Bilic at West Ham last season and his situation could now be worse following the Hammers' signing of Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen.



The striker made 16 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last term, but the vast majority were from the bench.

