Virgil van Dijk Tipped To Be Liverpool Player By End of Window Despite Chelsea Interest

Liverpool are still being tipped as Virgil van Dijk's destination this summer, despite the Reds publicly withdrawing their interest in the defender and Chelsea now being linked with a bid.



Jurgen Klopp's men chased the Dutchman earlier in the transfer window, but Southampton were unhappy with what they saw as unauthorised approaches and the Reds were forced to back track.











Van Dijk has still been linked with Liverpool though, while Chelsea were recently reported to have the defender on their shortlist of summer targets as they seek four more signings.



According to Sky Sports News HQ, a source close to Van Dijk expects the defender to be a Liverpool player by the time the transfer window closes.





There is no suggestion Liverpool have made a renewed approach for the centre-back, but the Reds have yet to sign an alternative to the Dutchman.