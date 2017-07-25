West Ham Keenest On Moussa Dembele As Marseille Contact Over Celtic Striker Not Recent

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta explained the club’s project to agents of Celtic striker Moussa Dembele earlier this month, but there has not been any recent contact between the club and his entourage, with West Ham the keenest on a deal.



The 21-year-old had an excellent season at Celtic last season and played a key role in helping the club finish the domestic campaign unbeaten, winning three trophies in the process.











His goals for Celtic have led to interest from a number of big clubs and Marseille are believed to be keen to take the Frenchman back to France during the summer transfer window.



The club reportedly held talks last weekend for Dembele, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, there has been no fresh contact between the player's agents and the French club over the last few weeks.





Marseille made initial contact with the player earlier in the month and club sporting director provided a detailed presentation to Dembele's entourage about their project.

But since then there has been scant little contact between the two parties and Marseille are yet to make any concrete moves to convince Dembele to move to France.



Premier League outfit West Ham are also interested in the striker and Celtic are believed to be demanding a fee of around £20m for Dembele.



And it is claimed that it is the Hammers who are showing the most interest in Dembele at present.

