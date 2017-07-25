XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/07/2017 - 13:24 BST

West Ham Not In Chase For Newcastle Target Badou Ndiaye As Galatasaray In Lead

 




West Ham are not in the running to sign Newcastle United linked midfielder Badou Ndiaye from Osmanlispor, with Galatasaray in the lead, it has been claimed.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Osmanlispor this summer and there have been suggestions that he could end up in England next season.




West Ham have been reportedly interested in the attacking midfielder and there has also been speculation that Newcastle could make a late bid for the player.

However, for the moment Galatasaray are in the lead to sign him and it has been claimed that the player's father has been in talks with the Turkish giants in recent days.
 


And according to beIN Sports, the Hammers are not in the chase for the Senegal international and he is not expected to end up in east London next season.  

While Galatasaray are currently doing all the running for Ndiaye, it remains to be seen whether there is anything more to Newcastle's interest in him this summer.

Ndiaye, who has a contract until 2020 with Osmanlispor, scored six goals in the Turkish top flight last season.

He also has eight international caps to his name with Senegal.
 