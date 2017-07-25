You’ve Got Real Goalscorer In Javier Hernandez, Jose Mourinho Tells West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho says he never looked at taking Javier Hernandez back to Manchester United, but feels sure West Ham have signed a good player and tipped the Mexican to again score goals in the Premier League.



Hernandez was a favouirite during his time at Old Trafford as he clocked up 157 appearances and scored 59 times before being sold to Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.











He is now back in the Premier League after West Ham swooped on the BayArena to snaffle him up and Manchester United fans will again see the Mexican at close quarters.



Many Red Devils fans were wondering whether Mourinho might have considered a swoop, but the Portuguese says he had other ideas.





Mourinho though does feel West Ham have a quality player and a natural goalscorer in Hernandez.

"No [I didn’t look at re-signing him], because he left the club a few years ago", the Red Devils boss said at a press conference on his side's US tour.



"I am not sure if it was his decision or the manager's decision [Louis van Gaal].



"But he is a good player who will always score goals, and I would always welcome him in my squad because he is a player who doesn't need many minutes on the pitch to score a goal.



"We moved in another direction with a younger player in Romelu Lukaku and we have Marcus Rashford, who can also be a striker, so we didn’t feel that need.



"But, no doubt, for West Ham to get a player with his experience and quality is very, very good."



Mourinho will be hoping Hernandez leaves his scoring boots at home when Manchester United meet West Ham next term.

