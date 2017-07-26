100 Per Cent He’s Going – Everton Boss Ronald Koeman On Tottenham Target Ross Barkley

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Ronald Koeman is expecting Tottenham Hotspur target Ross Barkley to leave the club by the end of the transfer window.



Koeman warned Barkley towards the end of last season that he would start planning for the new campaign without him in his thoughts if he didn’t sign a new contract.











However, Barkley has stuck to his guns and refused to sign a new deal, which would have replaced his current contract that expires at the end of next season.



Tottenham have been chasing the England midfielder all summer and in recent days he has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in the transfer window.





And though Barkley is currently recovering from groin surgery, Koeman fully expects to see the midfielder leave Everton by the end of the transfer window next month.

The Everton boss said in a press conference, when asked about Barkley’s future: "He's told me he's looking for a new challenge.



“[I] expect him to leave 100 per cent.”



A product of the Everton academy, the 23-year-old has clocked up 179 senior appearances for the club thus far.

