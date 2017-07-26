XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/07/2017 - 14:23 BST

Ball In Leeds United’s Court Over Bristol City Pair

 




Leeds United have not made any further progress towards signing Bristol City pair Aden Flint and Joe Bryan, with the ball very much in the Whites' court. 

The Yorkshire giants are bidding to put the finishing touches to their recruitment this summer and want to bring in a further three fresh faces.




They have been heavily linked with Bristol City full-back Bryan and centre-back Flint, despite Robins boss Lee Johnson claiming his side have received no bids for the pair so far.

The ball is claimed to be in Leeds' court as, according to Peak FM, the Whites will need to meet Bristol City's valuation of the pair to do the respective deals.
 


It is claimed that the Robins' valuation of each player is at present more than Leeds are willing to pay.

All eyes will now be on whether Leeds are prepared to bite the bullet and pay what is needed to take Bryan and Flint to Elland Road to strengthen Thomas Christiansen's squad.

Leeds have now returned fom their pre-season trip to Austria and are next in friendly action this weekend against Oxford United.
 