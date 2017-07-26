Ball In Leeds United’s Court Over Bristol City Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not made any further progress towards signing Bristol City pair Aden Flint and Joe Bryan, with the ball very much in the Whites' court.



The Yorkshire giants are bidding to put the finishing touches to their recruitment this summer and want to bring in a further three fresh faces.











They have been heavily linked with Bristol City full-back Bryan and centre-back Flint, despite Robins boss Lee Johnson claiming his side have received no bids for the pair so far.



The ball is claimed to be in Leeds' court as, according to Peak FM, the Whites will need to meet Bristol City's valuation of the pair to do the respective deals.





It is claimed that the Robins' valuation of each player is at present more than Leeds are willing to pay.