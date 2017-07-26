Borussia Dortmund Midfielder On Newcastle United’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund defensive midfielder Mikel Merino has emerged as a target for Newcastle United this summer.



Newcastle have struggled to get deals over the line this summer, but Rafael Benitez is desperate to add to his Championship winning squad.











The former Liverpool manager is aware that he needs strength and depth to give his side a chance to survive and flourish in the Premier League next season and he has been identifying targets for the club.



And according to the Chronicle, Dortmund midfielder Merino is one of the players the Newcastle manager wants to sign during the current transfer window.





Joining the Bundesliga outfit from Osasuna last summer, the 21-year-old Spaniard remained a peripheral figure at the Westfalenstadion last season and only made two starts in eight league appearances.

With regular football unlikely at Dortmund next season, the midfielder could be open to a move this summer and has a suitor in England in the form of Newcastle.



It remains to be seen whether Dortmund see a long term future for Merino at the club or are prepared to listen offers for the bit part player in the transfer window.



He has a contract until 2021 with the BVB.

