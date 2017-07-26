XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2017 - 18:03 BST

Borussia Dortmund Star In England For Newcastle United Medical

 




Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mikel Merino is in England to undergo a medical with Newcastle United. 

The St. James' Park outfit are closing in on signing the Spaniard on loan from the Bundesliga giants as Rafael Benitez looks to bolster his squad.




Now just a medical stands between Merino and the move and, according to Sky Deutschland, the 21-year-old is in England for his medical checks with the Magpies.

Dortmund bought the midfielder from Osasuna for around €4m last summer, but he struggled to make an impact in Germany.
 


Benitez will be delighted to push an agreement for the Spain Under-21 international over the line as he aims to wrap up further signings before the new Premier League season rolls around.

Merino came through the youth ranks at Osasuna and cemented a spot in the club's senior side.

He has represented Spain at Under-19 level and Under-21 level and will be keen to make an impact at Newcastle.
 