Borussia Dortmund Star In England For Newcastle United Medical

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mikel Merino is in England to undergo a medical with Newcastle United.



The St. James' Park outfit are closing in on signing the Spaniard on loan from the Bundesliga giants as Rafael Benitez looks to bolster his squad.











Now just a medical stands between Merino and the move and, according to Sky Deutschland, the 21-year-old is in England for his medical checks with the Magpies.



Dortmund bought the midfielder from Osasuna for around €4m last summer, but he struggled to make an impact in Germany.





Benitez will be delighted to push an agreement for the Spain Under-21 international over the line as he aims to wrap up further signings before the new Premier League season rolls around.