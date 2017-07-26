XRegister
26/07/2017 - 17:33 BST

Everton Or West Ham Could Surprise Top Six Says Former Hammers Goalkeeper

 




Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop admits that it will be tough for his former side to break into the top six next term, but if any club can manage to do so it will be either the Hammers or Everton.

Both sides have spent in the transfer market thus far, bringing in a number of players, who Hislop feels have the ability to make the difference on any given day.




According to the 48-year-old, if the new signings manage to "slot in" well and avoid injuries they could help their clubs become clear contenders to finish in the top half and even give the top six a run for their money.

"It's going to be tough for West Ham to break into the Premier League's top six, but if any clubs are going to surprise those above them, it will be either West Ham or Everton, for me", Hislop told West Ham's official website.
 


"If things go well and the new signings slot in and the players avoid injuries, then I believe West Ham should be finishing in the top half and challenging for the top eight."  

Everton have snapped up the likes of Wayne Rooney, but Hislop is especially impressed with how the West Ham board have brought in the players the club need.

"This transfer window has been a significant step forward because the board said they wanted to get quality in, and that's exactly what they have done."

West Ham have so far secured a season-long loan deal for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart and have signed Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer.
Apart from that they have spent a club record £25m on Marko Arnautovic and £16m on Javier Hernandez.
 