XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2017 - 11:52 BST

Former Leeds Defender Set To Sign Contract With Palermo

 




Palermo are on the verge of signing former Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci and the defender is expected to complete the move by the end of the day.

Following terminating his contract with Leeds earlier this month, the defender has been in talks with clubs over a free transfer this summer.




A number of Serie B clubs have been interested in him and his representatives also held talks with Greek outfit PAOK Salonika, who were considered to be the favourites to sign him.

However, Palermo’s entry into the transfer saga changed the scenario and the defender has been in negotiations with the Serie B outfit over a transfer this summer.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the defender is set to complete a move to Palermo today when he is expected to sign a three-year contract with the club.  

Bellusci spent last season on loan at Empoli and returned to Leeds in the summer, but it became clear that he was persona non grata for most of the Elland Road faithful.

The defender was jeered by the Leeds fans during a pre-season friendly and the club quickly came to the conclusion that the Italian couldn’t have a future with the Whites.
 