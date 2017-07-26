Former Leeds Defender Set To Sign Contract With Palermo

Follow @insidefutbol





Palermo are on the verge of signing former Leeds United defender Giuseppe Bellusci and the defender is expected to complete the move by the end of the day.



Following terminating his contract with Leeds earlier this month, the defender has been in talks with clubs over a free transfer this summer.











A number of Serie B clubs have been interested in him and his representatives also held talks with Greek outfit PAOK Salonika, who were considered to be the favourites to sign him.



However, Palermo’s entry into the transfer saga changed the scenario and the defender has been in negotiations with the Serie B outfit over a transfer this summer.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the defender is set to complete a move to Palermo today when he is expected to sign a three-year contract with the club.

Bellusci spent last season on loan at Empoli and returned to Leeds in the summer, but it became clear that he was persona non grata for most of the Elland Road faithful.



The defender was jeered by the Leeds fans during a pre-season friendly and the club quickly came to the conclusion that the Italian couldn’t have a future with the Whites.

