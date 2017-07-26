Former Leeds United Defender To Return To Game On Thursday With Three-Year Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United centre-back Giuseppe Bellusci will return to football on Thursday when he signs a contract with Palermo.



Leeds recently agreed a contract termination with the Italian defender after a number of fans reacted angrily to his return to the club from a loan spell and subsequent fielding in a friendly clash.











Greek side PAOK Salonika have seemed to be leading the way for Bellusci, but the defender is heading back to his native Italy.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, on Thursday Bellusci will put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Palermo.





Palermo were relegated last season from Serie A and suffered from a poor backline, something they will hope Bellusci can strengthen.