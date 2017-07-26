Going To Get Tougher – Former Norway Star Warns Celtic Over Rosenborg Second Leg

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Norway international striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has warned Celtic that they will find it even tougher in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg.



The Bhoys hosted the Norwegian giants at Celtic Park on Wednesday evening in a game which was not broadcast live on TV.











Brendan Rodgers' men struggled to create openings, while Rosenborg did enjoy chances of their own as it finished 0-0, leaving the tie delicately balanced heading into the second leg in Norway.



Rodgers has expressed his confidence that Celtic can get the job done in Norway, but Fjortoft warned they will face an even tougher test that in Wednesday's clash.





The former Norway striker wrote on Twitter: "Well done Rosenborg – good result in Scotland.