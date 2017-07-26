XRegister
06 October 2016

26/07/2017 - 22:57 BST

Going To Get Tougher – Former Norway Star Warns Celtic Over Rosenborg Second Leg

 




Former Norway international striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has warned Celtic that they will find it even tougher in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg. 

The Bhoys hosted the Norwegian giants at Celtic Park on Wednesday evening in a game which was not broadcast live on TV.




Brendan Rodgers' men struggled to create openings, while Rosenborg did enjoy chances of their own as it finished 0-0, leaving the tie delicately balanced heading into the second leg in Norway.

Rodgers has expressed his confidence that Celtic can get the job done in Norway, but Fjortoft warned they will face an even tougher test that in Wednesday's clash.
 


The former Norway striker wrote on Twitter: "Well done Rosenborg – good result in Scotland.

"In Norway it will be even harder for Celtic, because that game will be LIVE on TV…"

Rosenborg are in the thick of their domestic season in Norway and currently sit top of the league standings with a five-point lead.

They have lost one of nine league games at home this term, going down 2-1 to Tromso in May.
 