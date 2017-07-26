I Like It – Rangers Star Not Opposed To Positional Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Jordan Thompson has stressed he is ready to play as a left-back again if needed and believes he has learned much from watching Lee Wallace in the role.



The youngster, a product of Manchester United's youth academy, performed the role in the latter part of the training match against St Johnstone last week after replacing the skipper, Wallace.











Being used to performing the central midfielder's role, the youngster insists that the new role isn't something that he is totally against, having done so in the past.



Watching Wallace and other left-backs at the club, the 20-year-old insists that he has learnt the tricks of the trade and has no problem doing it again if the team need him to.





“I’ve had a few experiences playing left-back beforehand and I like it.



"It’s something different and you can see everything in front of you, and having a left foot, it’s easier going up and down the wing", Thompson told his club's official channel.

“It’s just about getting the positioning right, and I’ve been watching Lee Wallace and a few other left backs to try and get ideas from them."



There was also a special note of mention in Thompson's words for his manager Pedro Caixinha, who he insists was brilliant for him during the one session he had with him.



“The manager has been brilliant too.



"I think I was only in for one session under him before we split up for summer, but he’s been fantastic for me and the rest of the boys.”

