I Won’t Take Risks With Mateusz Klich – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has vowed not to take any risks with new signing Mateusz Klich as he wants him to be back in "good condition."



The 27-year-old arrived from Dutch outfit FC Twente late last month after the Whites agreed a deal with the Eredivisie outfit for the Poland international.











However, the midfielder has been out of action with a muscle injury that he picked up in the build-up to the friendly game against Guiseley before they set off on their tour to Austria.



The former VfL Wolfsburg man though has now started an intense fitness training programme under the supervision of the medical staff, with the head coach insisting that he wants him to be fully fit and won't risk him until he is.





“It has been a long time without him and I would have expected that he had made a few days with us in Austria”, Christiansen told his club's official channel.

“But it’s one that you don’t risk so that he comes back in good condition.”



Leeds's last friendly match will be against Oxford United at Elland Road on Saturday before they prepare to play their first league game of the new season against Bolton Wanderers the following Sunday.

