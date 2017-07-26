XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26/07/2017 - 17:03 BST

I’m Convinced Manchester City Can Win Champions League – Danilo

 




New Manchester City signing Danilo has revealed that he opted to sign for the Citizens because he believes in the team's ability to win the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's men secured a deal for the right-back earlier in the week after agreeing on a £26.5m fee for the player with Real Madrid and he put pen to paper on a five-year deal.




The 26-year-old had also drawn interest from Manchester City's Premier League rivals Chelsea, though the player on his part insists that the lure of playing under Guardiola made his decision to move to Manchester City easier.

Being part of the Real Madrid side that won back-to-back Champions Leagues, Danilo insists that his aim in England will also be to win it yet again, this time with the Sky Blues.
 


Danilo also sounded confident about Manchester City's chances of winning Europe's biggest tournament, insisting that he wouldn't have signed for the club had he not been sure about their ability to win it.  

"I have no doubt we can win the Champions League, that's why I chose this team.

"In all the teams I've played for in my life, the objectives have always been the same", Danilo was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

"I'm going to try my best to adapt as soon as possible.

"I see the potential in this side and I am going to do my best.

"With every change, you have to adapt.

"I hope my adaptation is going to be very short and I will work very hard for it.

"Then I can start working and helping the team."
 