06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/07/2017 - 22:40 BST

Inter Mull Move For Arsenal Target If Ivan Perisic Or Antonio Candreva Sold

 




Inter are pondering making a move for Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, who has been linked with Arsenal, if they agree a deal to sell either Ivan Perisic to Manchester United or Antonio Candreva to Chelsea. 

The Nerazzurri have two wingers attracting attention from Premier League clubs and are aware they may soon need to be in the market for replacements.




According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, if Inter sell either Perisic or Candreva, they will consider making a move for Cuadrado after being offered the winger by his agent.

The Colombia international has been linked with leaving the Italian champions this summer, with Arsenal mooted as keen, though Juventus recently appeared to take him off the market.
 


Manchester United are keen to sign Perisic from Inter, but have yet to manage to reach an agreement with the Serie A side, who are taking a hard line stance over their asking price.

Chelsea meanwhile are showing interest in Italy international Candreva.

However, the Blues have yet to make a bid for the former Lazio man.
 