Ligue 1 Club Want Leicester City Midfielder But Only On Loan

Bordeaux are only interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy if he is available on loan.



The midfielder has struggled with injuries and form since his arrival from Nice last summer and Leicester are prepared to listen to offers for the 25-year-old this time around.











The Frenchman has attracted interest from clubs in France, with Saint-Etienne recently revealing that they are indeed a eyeing a move for the Leicester midfielder later in the window.



Bordeaux have also been keen to sign Mendy this summer, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they will only move for him if he is available on a loan deal.





Mendy is also keen to join Bordeaux to end his time at Leicester and the Ligue 1 club are keen to sign the midfielder too but are not interested in a permanent transfer this summer.

The French outfit are prepared to get a deal over the line soon if Leicester agree to loan him out rather than try to sell him during the transfer window.



It remains to be seen whether the Foxes are prepared to allow him to leave on loan or are more interested in getting him off their books by selling him this summer.

