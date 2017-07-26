Manchester City Deny Making Bid For Kylian Mbappe

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have denied making any bid for Arsenal and Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe and have no interest in pursuing the Frenchman at the prices being quoted, according to the BBC.



Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a fee worth €200m with Monaco for the player and are in the driver’s seat to land the hottest young talent in world football.











However, there have been reports in England and France that Manchester City have also made a move for the 18-year-old and have tabled a bid worth €180m with Monaco.



Pep Guardiola has reportedly spoken with his representatives over a summer switch and is keen to beat off competition from some of Europe’s top names in order to sign him.





However, Manchester City have rubbished speculation that they have tabled a mammoth bid for Mbappe and have made it clear that they are not in the chase for him.

It has been claimed that Manchester City don’t want to chase the young Frenchman for the prices being quoted at the moment this summer.



Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have also been interested in the youngster but after Manchester City’s denial, it seems Real Madrid are leading the chase to sign Mbappe.

