Manchester United Snap Up Former Leeds United Academy Star

Manchester United have snapped up former Leeds United academy star Theo Richardson, after he impressed during a trial spell.
Richardson was tempted to Manchester United on a short-term basis last season after being at Leeds' academy and his performances in a red shirt have earned him a permanent contract.
The 18-year-old goalkeeper featured for Manchester United in a mini derby against Manchester City last season, while he also made the bench for an Under-23s clash with Arsenal.
It has been confirmed that Richardson is now at Manchester United permanently, with the Red Devils saying on his profile page: "Signed on a permanent contract after arriving on a short-term basis towards the end of the 2016/17 season."
The goalkeeper headed with Manchester United Reserves to a training camp in Austria, along with Kieran O'Hara, Max Johnstone and Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui, and will be expected to battle the trio for a spot between ther sticks in the Under-23s in the new season.
Richardson will be looking to kick on over the coming year and could also be involved for Manchester United in the UEFA Youth League.
The goalkeeper will hope his experience at Leeds, who have brought through a number of players into the first team football ranks in recent years, can stand him in good stead at Old Trafford.