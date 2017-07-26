Manchester United Snap Up Former Leeds United Academy Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have snapped up former Leeds United academy star Theo Richardson, after he impressed during a trial spell.



Richardson was tempted to Manchester United on a short-term basis last season after being at Leeds' academy and his performances in a red shirt have earned him a permanent contract.











The 18-year-old goalkeeper featured for Manchester United in a mini derby against Manchester City last season, while he also made the bench for an Under-23s clash with Arsenal.



It has been confirmed that Richardson is now at Manchester United permanently, with the Red Devils saying on his profile page: "Signed on a permanent contract after arriving on a short-term basis towards the end of the 2016/17 season."





The goalkeeper headed with Manchester United Reserves to a training camp in Austria, along with Kieran O'Hara, Max Johnstone and Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui, and will be expected to battle the trio for a spot between ther sticks in the Under-23s in the new season.