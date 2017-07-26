Monaco Reopen Talks To Sign Newcastle United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have opened talks with Rennes in order to reach an agreement for the signature of Newcastle United target Adama Diakhaby.



The 21-year-old’s future has been under the scanner all summer, with a number of clubs interested in snaring him away from Rennes during the transfer window.











Newcastle have been interested in the winger and have been reportedly considering making a bid, while even Lille have been keen to sign the France Under-21 international.



However, Monaco are currently leading the chase to sign the young winger from Rennes and according to French sports daily L'Equipe, they have opened talks with the Ligue 1 outfit to reach an agreement over a fee.





Monaco have been interested in Diakhaby all summer, but negotiations were on hold before they recently re-opened talks with Rennes to get their hands on the winger.

It has been claimed that a fee of around €10m will be good enough to convince Rennes to sell Diakhaby this summer and Monaco are working towards agreeing a deal.



The Frenchman, who scored four Ligue 1 goals last season, has a contract until 2019 with Rennes.

