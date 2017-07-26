XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/07/2017 - 11:14 BST

Monaco Reopen Talks To Sign Newcastle United Target

 




Monaco have opened talks with Rennes in order to reach an agreement for the signature of Newcastle United target Adama Diakhaby.

The 21-year-old’s future has been under the scanner all summer, with a number of clubs interested in snaring him away from Rennes during the transfer window.




Newcastle have been interested in the winger and have been reportedly considering making a bid, while even Lille have been keen to sign the France Under-21 international.

However, Monaco are currently leading the chase to sign the young winger from Rennes and according to French sports daily L'Equipe, they have opened talks with the Ligue 1 outfit to reach an agreement over a fee.
 


Monaco have been interested in Diakhaby all summer, but negotiations were on hold before they recently re-opened talks with Rennes to get their hands on the winger.  

It has been claimed that a fee of around €10m will be good enough to convince Rennes to sell Diakhaby this summer and Monaco are working towards agreeing a deal.

The Frenchman, who scored four Ligue 1 goals last season, has a contract until 2019 with Rennes.
 