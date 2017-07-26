XRegister
06 October 2016

26/07/2017 - 12:59 BST

Newcastle United Yet To Slap In Bid For Everton Midfield Target

 




Newcastle United are yet to make a bid for Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris, who has also been a target for Everton this summer.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder’s future has been subject to much speculation this summer, with him consistently being linked with a move to England.




Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been interested in taking him to the Premier League, but Benfica have knocked back their €16m offer for the Greek midfielder.

Newcastle have also been keen on signing Samaris this summer and while there has been talk of the club preparing a bid, there has been little movement in the saga.
 


And according to the Chronicle, the transfer saga is seeing little action at the moment as Newcastle are yet to slap in a bid with Benfica for the midfielder.  

The 28-year-old is still believed to be on Newcastle's radar but the club are yet to make a concrete move to get a deal over the line with the Portuguese giants for him.

Samaris, who has turned 28 international caps for Greece, has a contract until 2019 with Benfica.
 