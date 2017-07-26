Paris Saint-Germain Pull Back In Alexis Sanchez Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have all but abandoned the chase to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer.



Sanchez has been on PSG’s radar during the transfer window and the club were in talks with the Chilean’s representatives last week to reach an agreement over a contract.











But it seems the 28-year-old’s high wage demands and the transfer fee Arsenal could end up demanding have put off PSG for the time being.



And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Parisians have all but abandoned the idea of signing the Chilean superstar from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.





PSG are concentrating all their efforts on signing Neymar from Barcelona and they feel it would be difficult to buy both, so they are keen to get a deal over the line for the Brazilian.

The Ligue 1 giants could return for Sanchez if they fail to convince Neymar to leave Barcelona, but for the moment they have taken their eye off the Arsenal winger.



Manchester City have also been linked with a move to Sanchez but Arsene Wenger is reluctant to lose his star player to Premier League rivals.



He has a contract until the end of next season with the Gunners.

