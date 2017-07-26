XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2017 - 11:07 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Pull Back In Alexis Sanchez Chase

 




Paris Saint-Germain have all but abandoned the chase to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer.

Sanchez has been on PSG’s radar during the transfer window and the club were in talks with the Chilean’s representatives last week to reach an agreement over a contract.




But it seems the 28-year-old’s high wage demands and the transfer fee Arsenal could end up demanding have put off PSG for the time being.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Parisians have all but abandoned the idea of signing the Chilean superstar from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.
 


PSG are concentrating all their efforts on signing Neymar from Barcelona and they feel it would be difficult to buy both, so they are keen to get a deal over the line for the Brazilian.  

The Ligue 1 giants could return for Sanchez if they fail to convince Neymar to leave Barcelona, but for the moment they have taken their eye off the Arsenal winger.

Manchester City have also been linked with a move to Sanchez but Arsene Wenger is reluctant to lose his star player to Premier League rivals.

He has a contract until the end of next season with the Gunners.
 