Rangers Talent Looking To Clock Up Most Minutes Possible In Pre-Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Jordan Thompson has admitted that he is looking to play as many pre-season games as possible to burst into Pedro Caixinha's plans for when the season starts.



The 20-year-old was a part of the Rangers team that travelled to Northern Ireland at the weekend to take part in a 1-1 draw against Portadown.











His major involvement though has been with the senior team, with whom he has not only trained, but also played a part in the training match against St Johnstone, replacing skipper Lee Wallace.



Having spent last season on loan at Raith Rovers the Manchester United academy graduate insists that it is now time for him to prove to his manager what he is capable of so that when the season starts he can be a serious contender for a spot in the senior playing eleven.





“I wanted to come in and try to impress the new manager having been out on loan last year, so I didn’t really have much of a chance to show what I’ve got", Thompson told his club's official channel.

“I’ve come back now and have been doing quite well, so I’m trying to get my fitness up with it being pre-season, and I’m trying to play as many games and get as much game time as possible.



“That was the reason behind a few of the boys going over to Portadown as well."



Making an assessment of the match against Portadown, Thompson said: “That was a good one, and a few of us went over on the Friday, stayed the night and met up with the rest of the boys.



“It was good to be home and to have my mum and dad up to watch me too. I think we should have won the game and had a few chances we maybe didn’t take.



“We had a lot of the ball, and they made it hard for us by being quite physical. I think a lot of the younger boys stepped up to their game too and near the end Ryan Hardie had a good chance.



“Overall, it was a good performance from all the boys.”

