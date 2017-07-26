XRegister
06 October 2016

26/07/2017 - 12:20 BST

Roma Ready New Bid For Arsenal Target Riyad Mahrez

 




Roma are closing in on the signature of Leicester City winger and Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez this summer.

The Giallorossi have been in talks with Leicester for the winger’s signature since last week and the Foxes have already rejected a bid from Roma for Mahrez in the last few days.




However, Roma have not lost heart and according to Italian daily Leggo, the club are preparing a fresh bid worth €34m for Mahrez as they look to get a deal over the line.

The proposed offer is closer to Leicester’s demand of €40m and it has been claimed that the Foxes are also in a hurry to conclude the deal to sell the 26-year-old.
 


Roma sporting director Monchi has been working hard on the deal to sign Mahrez and is hopeful that talks with Leicester over the next few days will bear fruit.  

With Leicester believed to be preparing to drop their tough stance on Mahrez, Roma are confident that they are closing in on a deal to take the winger to Italy this summer.

Arsenal have also been interested in Mahrez, but it seems they are concentrating on other targets and could see Roma sign their long term target in the transfer window.
 