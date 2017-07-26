XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/07/2017 - 23:18 BST

Roma Sporting Director Trying To Convince Club To Increase Bid For Arsenal Target Riyad Mahrez

 




Roma sporting director Monchi is trying to convince club president James Pallotta to allow him to increase the Giallorossi's bid for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez to €35m. 

Monchi is working hard on a deal which will see the Algeria international move to Italy with Roma.




Mahrez has been strongly linked with Arsenal this summer, but it is Roma in pole position and putting in all the work to take the winger from the King Power Stadium.

Roma's current offer is €30m plus bonuses, but Leicester want €45m to sell.
 


According to Sky Italia, Monchi is now trying to convince Roma supremo Pallotta to sanction a €35m offer in the hopes that will be enough for Leicester.

Mahrez is claimed to be ready to move to the Serie A side when a fee between the two clubs can be agreed.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will make a late entry into the race for Mahrez after long being linked with the winger.
 