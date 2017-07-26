Roma Sporting Director Trying To Convince Club To Increase Bid For Arsenal Target Riyad Mahrez

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi is trying to convince club president James Pallotta to allow him to increase the Giallorossi's bid for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez to €35m.



Monchi is working hard on a deal which will see the Algeria international move to Italy with Roma.











Mahrez has been strongly linked with Arsenal this summer, but it is Roma in pole position and putting in all the work to take the winger from the King Power Stadium.



Roma's current offer is €30m plus bonuses, but Leicester want €45m to sell.





According to Sky Italia, Monchi is now trying to convince Roma supremo Pallotta to sanction a €35m offer in the hopes that will be enough for Leicester.