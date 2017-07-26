Sheffield United Make Offer For Egypt International

Sheffield United have made a move for Egyptian centre-back Saad Samir.
The Blades are looking to make additions to their squad as they prepare for the return of Championship football and Samir appears to fit the bill.
According to Egyptian outlet Yallakora, Sheffield United have made an offer for Samir and are hoping to take him to England.
Samir, 28, is currently under contract at Egyptian giants Al Ahly until the summer of 2020.
He is a key man at Al Ahly and is approaching 150 appearances for the club.
It remains to be seen whether Samir, who has been capped on seven occasions by Egypt, will be interested in tasting life in the Championship with Sheffield United.
The defender has played all his football in his native Egypt and has also had spells at El Mokawloon and Al Masry.
Samir has won four Egyptian league titles with Al Ahly.