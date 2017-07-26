Sheffield United Make Offer For Egypt International

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United have made a move for Egyptian centre-back Saad Samir.



The Blades are looking to make additions to their squad as they prepare for the return of Championship football and Samir appears to fit the bill.











According to Egyptian outlet Yallakora, Sheffield United have made an offer for Samir and are hoping to take him to England.



Samir, 28, is currently under contract at Egyptian giants Al Ahly until the summer of 2020.





He is a key man at Al Ahly and is approaching 150 appearances for the club.